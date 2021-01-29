GIRLS WEIGHTLIFTING: Suwannee takes Region 1-1A crown, Chasteen, Griffith & Pitts all win first in area

Suwannee’s girls weightlifting team poses with the Region 1-1A trophy on Friday. (COURTESY) Fort White’s Katie Griffith finishes her clean and jerk at the Region 1-1A meet. Griffith won first place in the 101 class. (PAUL BUCHNAN/Special to the Reporter) Branford’s Evie Pitts finishes her clean and jerk at the Region 1-1A meet. Pitts won first place in the 139 class. (PAUL BUCHNAN/Special to the Reporter) Columbia’s Reece Chasteen stands on the podium after winning first place in the 183 class at the Region 1-2A meet on Friday. (JEN CHASTEEN/Special to the Reporter) Suwannee followed up its district three-peat with a region repeat. Next up is the chance for the program’s first state title in its own gym as SHS hosts the Class 1A state championship Feb. 12. The… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.