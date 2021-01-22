GIRLS BASKETBALL: Paxton reaches 1,000 points for her career, records another triple-double in Columbia's win over Countryside Christian

Columbia point guard Na’Haviya Paxton is congratulated by teammates after scoring the 1,000th point of her career during the second quarter of Thursday’s game against Countryside Christian. Paxton was presented with a bronze basketball trophy, balloons, flowers and a poster signed by all of her teammates that read, ‘Na’Haviya gets 1,000 buckets.’ (JORDAN KROEGER/Lake City Reporter)

Na’Haviya Paxton needed 10 points to get to 1,000 for her career. She did it in less than two quarters. The junior then recorded her sixth triple-double of the season in less than three. It was…