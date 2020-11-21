GIRLS BASKETBALL: Jerkins, Paxton post double-doubles for Columbia in big win over Madison County

Body

Na'Haviya Paxton posted a double-double with 35 points and 10 steals, while Anzarria Jerkins also recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 steals to lead Columbia to a 61-40 win over Madison County on the road Saturday.

Paxton also had seven steals with two boards and Jerkins added five rebounds for the Lady Tigers (3-0). Keturah Taylor and Amaiya Callum both finished with a team-high 12 rebounds, with Taylor adding four blocks and three points against the Cowgirls (0-2).

Zimora Owens also had four points and 10 rebounds and Ashley Nelson tallied four points, three blocks and two steals.

Columbia's next game is against Nease at home on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.

FRIDAY'S SCORES

Girls basketball: Suwannee 70, Bell 14