GIRLS BASKETBALL: Columbia suffers another first-round exit, falls to Navarre in regional quarterfinals

Columbia guard Na’Haviya Paxton rises to score against Buchholz in the District 2-6A championship on Feb. 5. The Lady Tigers lost to Navarre 71-49 on the road in the Region 1-6A quarterfinals on Thursday night. (BRENT KUYKENDALL/Lake City Reporter)

NAVARRE — Columbia’s season came to a bitter end on Thursday, losing to Navarre 71-42 on the road in the Region 1-6A quarterfinals. The Lady Raiders (18-6) jumped out to a 6-0 lead and never trailed…