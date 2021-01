Columbia forwards Zimora Owens (left) and Amaiya Callum (right) celebrate after Callum’as game-winner against Buchholz on Tuesday night. (JORDAN KROEGER/Lake City Reporter)

Columbia squandered a 12-point lead against Buchholz and couldn’t make a shot the entire fourth quarter. Until Amaiya Callum came to the rescue. Callum drained a jumper from the free throw line…