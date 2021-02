Columbia guard Na’Haviya Paxton is fouled by Buchholz forward Alicia Bryant during Friday’s District 2-6A championship game. (BRENT KUYKENDALL/Lake City Reporter)

Columbia took a 10-point lead midway through the third quarter, poised to end a 22-year district title drought. But then, the Lady Tigers went cold. Ice cold. Buchholz turned the game around with…