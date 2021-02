Branford forward Cera McElreath hugs head coach Carla Suggs following Tuesday’s loss to Trenton in the Region 3-1A finals. (MORGAN MCMULLEN/Lake City Reporter)

TRENTON — The Branford girls huddled on the sideline one last time in Monday’s Region 3-1A final. They’d been aggressively pursuing their full-court press deep into the second half with mixed results…