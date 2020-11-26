FRIDAY NIGHT PREVIEW: Tough schedule has Columbia prepared for Mainland in Region 1-6A semis

Columbia receiver Jaquez Redic runs up the field after a catch against Seabreeze during last Friday’s Region 1-6A quarterfinal. The Tigers host Daytona Beach Mainland in the regional semis Friday night at 7:30 p.m. (BRENT KUYKENDALL/Lake City Reporter)

Nothing will surprise Columbia in the playoffs. The Tigers played a tough schedule during the regular season to prepare them for these exact moments. They’re not afraid of Daytona Beach Mainland. …