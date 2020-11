Suwannee quarterback Jaquez Moore hands the ball off the running back Malachi Graham against Ponte Vedra on Oct. 23. (PAUL BUCHANAN/Special to the Reporter)

LIVE OAK — When the Class 5A playoffs begin next week for Suwannee, the Bulldogs will have a pretty good idea of where they stand. Closing out the regular season, SHS visits Baker County today for a…