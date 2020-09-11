FRIDAY NIGHT PREVIEW: Bucs brace for similar Bulldogs

Branford quarterback Seth Heiderman, shown running against Interlachen last year, enjoyed a big opening week of distributing the ball to a handful of playmakers. (SUWANNEE DEMOCRAT)

BRANFORD — When Branford heads to Bell High School tonight, it will be like looking in the mirror for the Buccaneers. Branford coach Tim Clark said the Bulldogs, much like his Bucs, will be physical…