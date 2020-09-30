FISHING: Suwannee River Breast Cancer Awareness Tourney coming up

Sherry Wheeler Sheppard (left) and Donnie Feagle (right), Suwannee River Breast Cancer Awareness Association president, sell raffle tickets for the upcoming Suwannee River Breast Cancer Awareness Open Bass Tournament. The tournament will take place this Saturday at Sandy Point boat ramp in Branford. The event’s weigh-in is scheduled for 3 p.m. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

Area anglers from across the region will have the opportunity to support a local charity and gain bragging rights on the Suwannee River by participating in the Suwannee River Breast Cancer Awareness…