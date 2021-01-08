FALL ALL-AREA: McElreath named LCR's Volleyball Player of the Year

Body

BRANFORD — She’s been a standout on the diamond and the court the past five years at Branford. A natural athlete, Cera McElreath has been a key contributor for the Buccaneers’ basketball, softball and volleyball teams since she was an eighth grader.

The senior did everything for Branford this season with a team-best 230 kills, 233 digs, 32 aces and 147 assists. She averaged an area-best 4.4 kills per set, was second in the area in digs and third in assists.

Her all-around plays is why she’s the Lake City Reporter’d Volleyball Player of the Year honors.

“Volleyball is really what I like to do,” McElreath said. “It’s fast-paced, so much of a team sport. I know my team has my back and I have theirs. It’s something I’ve done my whole life.”

After averaging 10.8 kills per match as junior, McElreath improved to 11 kills per match as a senior in leading Branford to a 12-9 record in her final season.

It wasn’t the dream ending she was hoping for though. Branford defeated some bigger schools in the regular season and went 2-0 against district foe Union County. But the Lady Buccaneers had their season come to an end in a District 6-1A semifinal loss to powerhouse Bell after a random draw determined seeding due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“We kind of got the short end of the stick with the silent draw,” McElreath said. “I felt like it should have been us and Bell in the (district) championship. “But I’m thankful we had a season. In volleyball and now basketball, we are playing every game like it could be our last.”

McElreath credits her brother, Colton Leibold, for helping her in sports. The two grew up playing and competing together. Leibold was a 2020 Branford graduate and also a talented athlete. He played basketball and football for the Buccaneers.

“He’s always been one of my biggest supporters,” McElreath said. “I’ve learned a lot from him in all the team sports. Another person that has helped me is Cameron Cassube. When I was in eighth grade and she was a senior, she took me under wing and showed me how to play and be a good teammate.”

After playing sports nonstop at Branford, McElreath says she doesn’t know if she will pursue collegiate athletics. If she does, volleyball will be the sport she chooses.

For now, it’s on to basketball and then softball.

“She’s a good student. She’s a leader. A 1,000 point-scorer,” BHS girls basketball coach Carla Suggs said of McElreath. “Basketball’s not her favorite. Imagine if it was.”

ALL-AREA TEAM

OH: Cera McElreath

Branford, Senior

The LCR’s Volleyball Player of the Year led the area with an average of 4.4 kills to finish the year with 230 total. She was second in the area with 233 digs, third with 147 assists and fourth with 32 aces for the 12-9 Lady Buccaneers.

MB: Brandi Oliver

Columbia, junior

Led the team in several categories with 251 kills (3.7 per set), 56 aces and 51 blocks. She was also second on the Lady Tigers with 243 digs.

OH: Blair Smith

Branford, senior

Was second on the Lady Buccaneers with 119 kills and third with 142 digs. She also chipped in with 12 aces and 35 assists.

OH/S: Dara Cannon

Branford, senior

Led the team with 222 assists and contributed in several other ways. She also had 93 digs, 46 kills, 19 aces and 17 blocks for the Lady Buccaneers.

S: Danielle Thomson

Columbia, junior

Led the area with 332 assists and 71 aces. She also tallied 139 digs and 49 kills for the Lady Tigers.

DS/L: Savannah Bailey

Columbia, sophomore

Led the area with 307 digs and was third on the team with 33 aces.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mendy Sikes

Branford

Led the Lady Buccaneers to a 12-9 record, including a 3-0 mark against Columbia and Fort White. Branford appeared poised to make the playoffs as one of the top two teams in District 6-1A but was selected as the No. 3 seed on a random draw by the FHSAA due to the covid-19 pandemic. That pitted the Lady Buccaneers against Bell in the district semis, with Bell winning on the way to a district title.