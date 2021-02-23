COLLEGE SIGNING: Chasteen inks scholarship to play softball and golf at Emory and Henry

Columbia catcher and golfer Reece Chasteen (bottom middle) signed her letter of intent with Emory and Henry College on Monday to play both softball and golf. Chasteen is pictured with her mother Jen (from left), brother Milla, sister Kaicie, brother Moss, sister Emy and father Matt. (COURTESY)

Reece Chasteen was torn choosing between softball or golf in college. Emory and Henry College made sure she didn’t have to pick a favorite. The Wasps offered her the opportunity to play both sports…