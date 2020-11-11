COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Virus postponements hit SEC, Big Ten; 8 games across FBS

Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes (27) returns an interception for a touchdown against Florida on Saturday in Jacksonville. (CURTIS COMPTON Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) The pandemic wrecked more plans across college football on Wednesday, with No.12 Georgia at Missouri becoming the fourth game postponed in the Southeastern Conference alone and No.3 Ohio State’s… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.