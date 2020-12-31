COLLEGE FOOTBALL: No. 6 Oklahoma routs No. 7 Florida in Cotton Bowl

Florida defensive back Donovan Stiner (13) is unable to stop Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) from reaching the end zone on a touchdown reception during the first half of the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas. (MICHAEL AINSWORTH/Associated Press)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Lincoln Riley will remember this Oklahoma season for a long time. It took a lot to get to the end of it — with two significant trophies. The No. 8 Sooners navigated through the…