COLLEGE FOOTBALL: No. 1 Alabama beats No. 3 Ohio State for national title

Alabama Crimson Tide receiver DeVonta Smith rushes for a 42-yard touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday in Miami Gardens. (KEVIN C. COX/Getty Images/TNS)

MIAMI GARDENS — The celebration was at once familiar and unique. The confetti cannons sent a crimson and white shower into the air and Alabama players ran to the sideline to grab their championship…