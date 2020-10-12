COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Mullen brushes aside criticism for wanting to 'pack Swamp'

-
Florida head coach Dan Mullen reacts during the second half a game against Mississippi on Seot. 26 in Oxford, Miss.Mullen was given several more chances Monday to walk back bizarre comments about wanting to pack 90,000 screaming fans inside Florida Field during the coronavirus pandemic. He declined each of them, brushing aside criticism and insisting he's focused on defending national champion LSU. (THOMAS GRANING/Associated Press)
GAINESVILLE — Florida coach Dan Mullen was given several more chances Monday to clarify any confusion regarding his comments about wanting to pack 90,000 screaming fans inside Florida Field during…
