COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Gators not real '20 team in Cotton Bowl loss after opt-outs

Florida coach Dan Mullen talks with quarterback Kyle Trask after Trask threw a pass into the end zone that was intercepted by Oklahoma's Woodi Washington during the first half of the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas. (RON JENKINS/Associated Press)

ARLINGTON, Texas — This was not the same Florida offense that got the Gators into the SEC championship game, even with Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask presumably playing his final college game. …