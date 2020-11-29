COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FSU's game vs. Duke won't be played, Blue Devils to face Miami instead

Body

The Atlantic Coast Conference shuffled its football schedule, calling off Florida State’s game at Duke on Saturday and sending Miami to play the Blue Devils instead.

The Hurricanes were scheduled to come back from a two-week pause because of covid-19 issues at Wake Forest. But that game was postponed because of virus problems with Wake Forest’s program.

For Florida State, this will be its third consecutive game to be called off. The Seminoles’ previous two games against Clemson and Virginia were postponed on game-day morning.