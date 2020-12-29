COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Florida-Oklahoma in Cotton Bowl dozen years after title game

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen walks on the field during pregame warmups prior to facing the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 19 in Atlanta, Ga. (KEVIN C. COX/Getty Images/TNS)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dan Mullen has been part of two national championships with Florida, the last for the Gators coming in a win over Oklahoma in his final game as their offensive coordinator before…