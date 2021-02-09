COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Florida, Notre Dame schedule home-and-home series in '31-32

Florida Gators helmets sit on a table during the game against the Charleston Southern on Sept. 1, 2018 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. (MONICA HERNDON/Tampa Bay Times/TNS)

GAINESVILLE — Florida and Notre Dame have scheduled a home-and-home series for the 2031 and 2032 football seasons. The Gators will face the Fighting Irish in South Bend, Indiana, on Nov. 15, 2031…