COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Florida focused on much more than just Vanderbilt

Florida wide receiver Jacob Copeland (15) is congratulated by wide receiver Trevon Grimes (8) after catching a pass for a 33-yard touchdown against Arkansas on Nov. 14 in Gainesville. (PHELAN M. EENHACK/Associated Press)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dan Mullen sees no reason for sixth-ranked Florida to overlook winless Vanderbilt, not with what is on the line for the Gators this season. The Gators (5-1) sit atop the…