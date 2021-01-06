COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence declaring for NFL draft, setting stage to be selected by Jags

  • Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks on in the second half against Ohio State during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Jan. 1 in New Orleans. (CHRIS GRAYTHEN/Getty Images/TNS)
    Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks on in the second half against Ohio State during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Jan. 1 in New Orleans. (CHRIS GRAYTHEN/Getty Images/TNS)
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has made it official — he’s heading to the NFL. Lawrence, the 6-foot-6 QB with the power arm and flowing hair, released a video on social media Wednesday…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.