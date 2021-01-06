COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence declaring for NFL draft, setting stage to be selected by Jags
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks on in the second half against Ohio State during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Jan. 1 in New Orleans. (CHRIS GRAYTHEN/Getty Images/TNS)
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has made it official — he’s heading to the NFL.
Lawrence, the 6-foot-6 QB with the power arm and flowing hair, released a video on social media Wednesday…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.