COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Clemson, ND headline all-ACC team accolades

Subhead 10 Tigers named; 9 Irish including individual awards.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, leading the Fighting Irish out of the tunnel before a game against Clemson at Notre Dame Stadium on Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Indiana, was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year. (MATT CASHORE/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

Second-ranked Clemson and fourth-ranked Notre Dame headline The Associated Press All-Atlantic Coast Conference teams and individual awards for the 2020 season. The Tigers, who beat the Fighting…