COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Clemson, ND headline all-ACC team accolades

Subhead
10 Tigers named; 9 Irish including individual awards.
-
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, leading the Fighting Irish out of the tunnel before a game against Clemson at Notre Dame Stadium on Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Indiana, was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year. (MATT CASHORE/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)
Second-ranked Clemson and fourth-ranked Notre Dame headline The Associated Press All-Atlantic Coast Conference teams and individual awards for the 2020 season.
The Tigers, who beat the Fighting…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.