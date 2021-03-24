COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tre Mann declares for NBA, says goodbye to Florida
Florida head coach Mike White embraces Tre Mann after they defeated Virginia Tech in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 19 in Indianapolis, Ind. (BRETT WILHELM/Pool Photo via AP)
GAINESVILLE — Florida point guard Tre Mann, the program's best one-on-one playmaker since Jason Williams more than two decades ago, is leaving school early and turning pro.
Mann is expected to hire…
