COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tortoise to hare? Florida plans to play considerably faster

Florida's head coach Mike White celebrates after defeating Xavier 70-65 in the finals of the Charleston Classic on Nov. 24, 2019 in Charleston, S.C. The Gators didn’t have much fun last year. White is eager for his Gators to run and press like never before. Florida is scheduled to open their season on Nov. 25 in Connecticut. (AP FILE PHOTO)

GAINESVILLE — Florida coach Mike White won’t come right out and say it. He hints at it. He talks around it. He subtly divulges one of the reasons his team was among the biggest disappointments in…