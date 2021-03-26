COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Florida State charts a new course for the ACC

Florida State guard Anthony Polite (2) celebrates a 3-pointer against Colorado during a second-round game in the NCAA Tournament at Farmers Coliseum on March 22 in Indianapolis. (CHARLES REX ARBOGAST/Associated Press)

INDIANAPOLIS — North Carolina is long gone. Duke never made it. To find the ACC's biggest threat at March Madness this year, look past Tobacco Road and into the panhandle of Florida. That's the home…