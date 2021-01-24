COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FGC holds off Pensacola Christian College for first win

Body

Brandon Farmer scored 25 points and Layton Veon added 20 to lead Florida Gateway College past Pensacola Christian College 88-84 at the Howard Center on Saturday.

Farmer hit three 3-pointers while Veon made five from beyond the arc to go with his seven assists to help the Timberwolves (1-1) bounce back from their season-opening loss at Santa Fe College on Friday (92-55).

Joshua Cross also had 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. Antonio Card came off the bench to contribute with 12 points as well as FGC outscored PCC by six in the second half.

John Clay led the Eagles (1-15) with 19 points off the bench, making five 3s. AJ Ward added 15 points while Christian Porter and Austin Lewis each had 13 points, with Porter also grabbing nine rebounds.

FGC’s next game is Tuesday at home against Trinity Baptist at 7 p.m.