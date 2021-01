Body

Columbia doubled up Baker County on the road Saturday night, rolling to a 66-33 win.

Charleston Ponds led the Tigers (6-3) with 14 points as they won their fourth straight game. Tra' Tolliver also had 12 points and Marcus Peterson added 11 against the Wildcats (5-5).

Next up for Columbia is a road game against rival Gainesville in District 2-6A action Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.