AUTO RACING: Kyle Larson puts on a show at All-Tech Raceway, wins Winter Nationals

Kyle Larson poses with the first-place trophy after winning the General Tire Winter Nationals at All-Tech Raceway on Saturday night. Larson received a prize of $15,000. (LOVIN’ DIRTY PHOTOGRAPHY )

Kyle Larson scored the victory in the first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event of the season on Saturday night at All-Tech Raceway. The 28-year-old California native earned his second career…