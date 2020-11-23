ANALYSIS: Jaguars lock up another losing season, their 9th in 10 years

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Jake Luton (6) is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt (91) during Sunday's game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. (MATT PENDLETON/TNS) JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Jaguars are guaranteed another losing season, their ninth in the past 10 years. The Jaguars (1-9) locked up their latest sub-.500 record with a 27-3 drubbing at the… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.