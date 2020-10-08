‘We will for our brothers’

Zak Jones with the North Collier Fire Department waves an American flag Wednesday evening as dozens of Brotherhood Ride cyclists end their week-long trek across Florida at the Live Oak Fire Department station. The Brotherhood Ride is an annual bike ride to honor first responders who died in service. Former Suwannee County Fire Chief James Sommers was among those honored this year. Sommers died in August 2019. (JAMIE WACHTER/Lake City Reporter)