‘We will for our brothers’

Subhead
Brotherhood Ride honors Sommers, other fallen heroes in trek across state.
Zak Jones with the North Collier Fire Department waves an American flag Wednesday evening as dozens of Brotherhood Ride cyclists end their week-long trek across Florida at the Live Oak Fire Department station. The Brotherhood Ride is an annual bike ride to honor first responders who died in service. Former Suwannee County Fire Chief James Sommers was among those honored this year. Sommers died in August 2019. (JAMIE WACHTER/Lake City Reporter)
Sharon Sommers, James Sommers’ mother, hugs Jeff Morse, the found of the Brotherhood Ride, after the group honored James Sommers on Wednesday. (JAMIE WACHTER/Lake City Reporter)
LIVE OAK — Carrying a load through adverse conditions is nothing new for firefighters and law enforcement officers.
But for the past week and 556 miles, a group of 40 first responders carried an…
