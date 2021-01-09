Vaccine distribution running smoothly

Subhead Columba DOH has administered 1,167; Suwannee 250.

Tom Moffses, the health officer for Columbia County, said the health department’s first week of administering the covid-19 vaccine went well during the Board of County Commissioners meeting Thursday. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

So far, so good when it comes to administering the covid-19 vaccine locally. Columbia County Health Department officials and staff inoculated 1,167 senior citizens this week with the Moderna covid…