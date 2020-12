Subhead Republicans block swift vote on more covid relief funding.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) departs after the Republican policy luncheon on Nov. 18 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (YURI GRIPAS/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s push for bigger $2,000 covid-19 relief checks stalled out Tuesday in the Senate as Republicans blocked a swift vote proposed by Democrats and split within their…