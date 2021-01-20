Trump leaves Washington, hints of comeback

Opting to skip Inauguration Day festivities for President Joe Biden, former president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived Wednesday at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach. (GREG LOVETT/Palm Beach Post/TNS)
WEST PALM BEACH — His presidency over, Donald Trump bid farewell to Washington on Wednesday but also hinted at a comeback despite a legacy of chaos, tumult and bitter division in the country he led…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.