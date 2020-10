Subhead By STEVEN LEMONGELLO, KATIE RICE and CAROLINE GLENN Orlando Sentinel

President Donald Trump waves goodbye to cheering supporters as he departs his campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Fla., on Monday. (JOE BURBANK/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)

SANFORD, Fla. — Thousands of people cheered and chanted “We love you!” Monday night as President Donald Trump held his first campaign rally outside Washington since his coronavirus diagnosis 11 days…