SVEC raises $5K for United Way with annual cornhole tourney

The third annual Suwannee Valley Cornhole Tournament raised more than $5,000 for the United Way of Suwannee Valley. The tournament, hosted by Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative, had more than 30 teams take part.

