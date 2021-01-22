Skipper named Suwannee's Teacher of the Year

Subhead School-related employee honor goes to Ash.

Suwannee Springcrest Elementary School’s Becky Skipper (right) was named the Suwannee County School District’s Teacher of the Year on Tuesday. Skipper was introduced by former student Makenzie Williams. (COURTESY SUWANNEE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT)

Suwannee Riverside Elementary School’s Leona Ash was named the School-Related Employee of the Year for the Suwannee County School District. (COURTESY SUWANNEE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT)

The Suwannee County School District’s Principal of the Year was Laura Williams and the Assistant Principal of the Year was Hunter Abercrombie, both of Suwannee Middle School. (COURTESY SUWANNEE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT)

LIVE OAK — At a loss for words Tuesday night when announced as the Suwannee County School District’s Teacher of the Year, Becky Skipper kept it simple. “Have to do a wooo!” exclaimed Skipper, a…