Server failure knocks out Reporter’s email

An internet server failure in the predawn hours Friday continued to paralyze the email system of the Lake City Reporter Monday. The Lake City Reporter relies on its parent company, Community Newspapers, Inc., (CNI) servers located in Athens, Georgia.

“As soon as we learned our servers failed due to a breach,” said CNI President Dink NeSmith, “we launched an immediate investigation. A team of experts is working feverishly to have new servers operational.”

CNI’s two dozen newspapers in Georgia, Florida and North Carolina rely heavily on the servers to transmit emails and other information over the internet.

“We know this disruption is a major inconvenience for our readers, our advertisers and our associates,” said Lake City Reporter Publisher Todd Wilson. “In a separate issue locally, our phone system was out of service all day Monday. We apologize for the disruption. You can be sure we are doing everything possible to resolve the telephone outage and resolve the email server failure as quickly as possible.”

The email server failure does not affect the publication and delivery of the Lake City Reporter’s print or electronic editions, which hit the streets and was available online on schedule with its weekend edition Saturday morning and continues this week.

While communication is unavailable while the email server is repaired, Reporter staff can be contacted at temporary backup emails. For circulation questions, email LCRcirculation@gmail.com. For contact with the news department and Editor Jamie Wachter, LCRnewsroom@gmail.com.

As soon as more information is available, the Lake City Reporter will provide an update in print and on our website.