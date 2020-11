Subhead After 30 named storms, season ends Monday.

An image from a NOAA satellite on Sept. 14 shows five tropical systems spinning in the Atlantic basin at one time. In all, a record 10 named storms formed in September 2020. (NOAA)

It is finally coming to a close. The active 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is drawing to a close with a record-breaking 30 named storms and 12 landfalling storms in the continental United States…