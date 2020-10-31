Rail crossing improvements to close U.S. 129 in Live Oak
The railroad crossing surface at U.S. Highway 129 in downtown Live Oak after work was completed in September. Additional improvements will be made Monday and Tuesday, leading to single lane closures. (COURTESY)
LIVE OAK — There will be single-lane closures on U.S. Highway 129 in downtown Live Oak early this week, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
Construction on rail crossing…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.