Popeyes cooking up Live Oak location

Subhead Fast-food chicken restaurant planned for U.S. 129 North.

A line of cars forms for the drive-through at a Popeyes in Millcreek, Pa., on the restaurant’s opening day in July 2018. There are plans for a Popeyes to open in Live Oak on U.S. Hwy. 129 N. (JACK HANRAHAN/Erie Times News/TNS)

LIVE OAK — A new fast food restaurant will soon be added to the Live Oak dining option menu. At its meeting Tuesday night, the Live Oak City Council approved a zoning change to City-Commercial…