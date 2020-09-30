Parade of Homes event set for Lake City, October 24-25

  • Columbia Builder’s Association President Isaiah Cully (left) and Lake City Reporter Publisher Todd Wilson discuss this year’s Parade of Homes, which is scheduled for the weekend of October 24-25. (BRYAN ZECHER/Special to the Reporter)
The premier new-home building event, the 2020 Parade of Homes, will showcase new construction and modern home designs and amenities in Lake City and Columbia County on the weekend of October 24-25. …

