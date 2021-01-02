McGranahans recognized as outstanding forest landowners
Bob and Frances McGranahan have been recognized as outstanding forest landowners by the Florida Forest Service for their exceptional forest management practices, public outreach and conservation efforts. (COURTESY)
LIVE OAK — Bob and Frances McGranahan are outstanding forest landowners, according to the Florida Forest Service.
As part of the National Association of State Foresters’ 100th anniversary…
