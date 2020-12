Subhead $900B measure easily approved; Senate was still set to vote.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden receives a covid-19 vaccination from Tabe Masa, nurse practitioner and head of Employee Health Services, at the Christiana Care campus in Newark, Delaware, on Monday. (ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — The House easily passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Monday night that would finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation…