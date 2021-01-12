Florida man’s costly stand

Subhead
Stay-at-home dad out on $25K bail for theft of lectern.
-
Adam Johnson, 36, of Parrish, faces felony charges after he was seen carrying House Speaker House Nancy Pelosi’s lectern through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (WIN McNAMEE/Getty Images/TNS)
ST.PETERSBURG — A Florida man spotted carrying a lectern belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office in a widely circulated photo during the Capitol assault was released Monday on $25,000 bail.
…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.