Florida man’s costly stand

Subhead Stay-at-home dad out on $25K bail for theft of lectern.

Adam Johnson, 36, of Parrish, faces felony charges after he was seen carrying House Speaker House Nancy Pelosi’s lectern through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (WIN McNAMEE/Getty Images/TNS)

ST.PETERSBURG — A Florida man spotted carrying a lectern belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office in a widely circulated photo during the Capitol assault was released Monday on $25,000 bail. …