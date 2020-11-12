FFS honors Allen for stewardship

Subhead

JASPER — A Hamilton County man has recently been honored by the Florida Forest Service as one of 100 forest landowners from across the state who have exemplified exceptional forest management practices, public outreach and conservation efforts.

Everal Allen has approximately 458 acres of agricultural and forest lands. Approximately 340 acres are forested with various age and species of trees. There is a 57-acre stand of thinned loblolly pines that are burned on a 2-3 year rotation to enhance wildlife habitat. The remainder is planted slash or longleaf stands in which the landowner takes an active role in management activities.

“We want to thank Everal Allen for his stewardship and maintaining the integrity of Florida’s forestlands, ensuring they will be available for future generations,” Greg Staten, Florida Forest Service Senior County Forester for Hamilton County, said in a release.

Allen’s recognition comes as the National Association of State Foresters is celebrating 100 years with a Centennial Challenge campaign, honoring the work of the association in providing a unified voice for state and private forestry in the United States since 1920, as well as the tremendous social, environmental, and economic contributions state forestry agencies have made nationwide for over a century’s time.

The NASF is a non-profit organization composed of the directors of forestry agencies in the 50 states, U.S. territories, and District of Columbia. Their members manage and protect state and private forests, which encompass nearly two-thirds of America’s forests. Learn more at NASF100.org.

The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland, and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire on more than 26 million acres.