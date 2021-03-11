Feds focused on organized extremists in Capitol siege probe

Indiana resident Jon Schaffer, right, is shown wearing a hat that says “Oath Keepers Lifetime Member” inside the U.S. Capitol Building during the Jan. 6, 2021, rioting, according to the FBI. He is now facing six federal criminal charges. (FBI/TNS)

As members of the Oath Keepers paramilitary group shouldered their way through the mob and up the steps to the U.S. Capitol, their plans for Jan. 6 were clear, authorities say. “Arrest this assembly,…