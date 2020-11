Subhead Christmas light extravaganza open through Dec. 30.

The Puppetone Rockers arrive at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park on Dec. 4 as part of the Christmas entertainment. Suwannee Lights opens this weekend and runs through Dec. 30. (COURTESY)

LIVE OAK — Suwannee Lights at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park is back and better than ever. The Christmas lights extravaganza opens today — one week earlier than normal — with fun, food and…