Subhead Event featuring spooky scenes, candy slated for Heritage Park from 7-9 p.m.

Trick-or-treaters receive candy from the Live Oak Fire Department’s booth at the Candy Carnival in downtown Live Oak last year. This year the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency is helping to sponsor a drive-in event at Heritage Park and Gardens. (SUWANNEE DEMOCRAT)

LIVE OAK — Trick-or-treating and other Halloween fun is still a go for Live Oak, just with a different look. The downtown Candy Carnival is off, as is the Suwannee High School Key Club’s haunted…